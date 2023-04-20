Counter-protesters blocking images of graphic abortions on WVU campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Protestors are clashing on the West Virginia University campus this week. It comes after a pro-life group put up a graphic anti-abortion display.

Over the past few days, a pro-life organization has been set up right in the heart of WVU’s campus.

They have signs depicting aborted fetuses that many find offensive causing some students to take alternate routes and some have even started a protest of their own.

The protests have been peaceful with police and campus security on standby.

The counter-protesters are using their signs to block the graphic images and are handing out literature for Planned Parenthood.

Jacinta Robin is with The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform and says seeing these abortions moved her to the pro-life movement.

“When I see these pictures I’m heartbroken, this is what got me started in the movement in the first place,” said Robin. “I saw what an aborted baby looked like in the womb. I was a biology major. I thought it was a glob of tissue. I was proven wrong. I saw a dismembered baby on a petri dish and I decided to get involved.”

However, another controversy stems from how the pro-lifers draw comparisons between abortion and genocides like the holocaust.

Zach Zeaman is a sophomore at WVU and says these comparisons are deeply offensive to his Jewish background.

“I believe that one is a choice, a medical procedure that you can choose to go through or you can choose not to go through as well and the other nobody had a choice, there was no choice for my people, there was no choice for the Jewish people,” said Zeaman.

Dr. Jasper Fessman a professor of strategic communication and social movements says the pro-life organization may have done more harm than good for its cause.

“Looking at the pictures themselves, the pictures are very difficult to understand, if you walk by you don’t know what’s going on -- if you really spend 5 minutes you get how offensive it is really meant to be,” said Fessman.

But the pro-life group stands by these comparisons in advocating for the unborn.

“The euphemism is very helpful in classifying the victimized group as a subhuman species and by default, they can be subjected to being eliminated, so that’s what’s happening right now with the unborn,” said Robin.

