Dry Thursday, then rain this weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the hottest day of the week, and skies will be sunny. On the one hand, that means a risk of fire start and spread. On the bright side, it will be nice. Then we’re tracking rain this weekend. Find out more in the video above!

A warm air mass is still settling in West Virginia today, keeping skies clear and sunny and allowing temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper-80s, well above average for April. Because of low humidity and southwesterly winds of 5-15 mph, there is a chance of fires getting out of control, so a fire ban is still in effect. Aside from that, today will be a nice day to head outdoors. Just make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Then after a mild night, with lows in the 50s, tomorrow afternoon will end the workweek with partly cloudy skies, as clouds settle in ahead of a frontal boundary west of West Virginia. Our region will stay dry otherwise, and combined with southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the mid-80s, tomorrow afternoon will be an average spring day. Then on Saturday morning, another low-pressure system and cold front will lift in from the south, bringing a line of showers into our region. Some showers will be heavy at times, which could affect your morning commute. While there is still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the rain, it’s looking like by the late afternoon at the latest, that’s when the rain will push east of West Virginia, leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-60s. By that time, expect at least half an inch of rain across our region, with some areas seeing more depending on how strong any showers are. By Sunday, a cool air mass from the northwest will settle into our region, resulting in highs in the low-50s and cloudy skies. Then the first half of next week will be partly sunny and mild, in the 50s and 60s, as a high-pressure system pushes through our region. It’s not until the latter half of next week that rain chances return, and even there, there is disagreement with models as to where rain shower activity will push through. In short, today and tomorrow will be hot and clear, Saturday will be rainy, and next week will be cool, with some sunshine.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 56.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 85.

Saturday: Rain in the morning, then cloudy skies and scattered showers in the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 63.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.