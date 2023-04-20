Dwight Edward Beckwith

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dwight Edward Beckwith, 79 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born August 21, 1943 in Buckhannon, the only child of the late Ralph Harlan and Lana Gaye Cutlip Beckwith. He worked as a storekeeper for 28 years and the West Virginia Department of Highways. Dwight was a collector of various items, including a rather large collection of trains. In keeping with Dwight’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Beckwith family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. man pleads guilty to stealing $150K from volunteer fire dept.
Monongalia County Schools
Mon County Schools will end school year earlier than expected
Gov. Justice issues proclamation banning outdoor burning
DOCS: Driver in fatal Pocahontas Co. crash had meth in his system
FILE photo of a school bus
School bus involved in multi-car crash

Latest News

Ronald Perry Harris
Ronald Perry Harris
Robert “Bob” Clarence Bleigh
Robert “Bob” Clarence Bleigh
Willard “Bud” Flanagan
Willard “Bud” Flanagan
Herbert “Fred” Clark
Herbert “Fred” Clark