Dwight Edward Beckwith, 79 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born August 21, 1943 in Buckhannon, the only child of the late Ralph Harlan and Lana Gaye Cutlip Beckwith. He worked as a storekeeper for 28 years and the West Virginia Department of Highways. Dwight was a collector of various items, including a rather large collection of trains. In keeping with Dwight’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Beckwith family.

