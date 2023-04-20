Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputies say one person died in Randolph County Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash.

Authorities responded to a head-on crash on Rt. 33 east of Elkins near Bear Hunter Estates just before 2:30 p.m., according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say witnesses told them one car was traveling east when it crossed the center line and hit another car traveling west head-on.

The driver of the car traveling east was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to Davis Medical Center, the release says. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the car traveling west was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, authorities say.

Deputies from the RCSO, Elkins Fire Department and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is the release and additional photos from the RCSO.

