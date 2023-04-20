Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County

Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County
Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputies say one person died in Randolph County Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash.

Authorities responded to a head-on crash on Rt. 33 east of Elkins near Bear Hunter Estates just before 2:30 p.m., according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say witnesses told them one car was traveling east when it crossed the center line and hit another car traveling west head-on.

The driver of the car traveling east was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to Davis Medical Center, the release says. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the car traveling west was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, authorities say.

Deputies from the RCSO, Elkins Fire Department and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is the release and additional photos from the RCSO.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. man pleads guilty to stealing $150K from volunteer fire dept.
Monongalia County Schools
Mon County Schools will end school year earlier than expected
Gov. Justice issues proclamation banning outdoor burning
DOCS: Driver in fatal Pocahontas Co. crash had meth in his system
Authorities ID man found in water treatment plant’s waste tank

Latest News

WVU ABORTION PROTEST
Counter-protesters blocking images of graphic abortions on WVU campus
Abortion protests clash on WVU campus
Future of correctional officer pay still up in the air
Authorities investigating several cell phone thefts, fraud