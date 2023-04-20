HealthNet responds to multi-car crash in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - HealthNet is one of the agencies that responded to a multi-car crash in Marion County Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the two car crash on Middletown Rd. in White Hall shortly after 2:50 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say three people in the crash reported having injuries, including a HealthNet request for one person. However, officials were unable to confirm if someone was flown to the hospital.

It took crews nearly an hour to clean up the accident scene, but the roadway was reopened by 3:50 p.m., according to officials.

Other responding agencies include the White Hall Police Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, and Boothsville and Valley volunteer fire departments.

