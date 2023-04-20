I-79 lane closure in Marion Co. expected to create major delays

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure southbound on I-79 in Marion County is expected to create major delays beginning Thursday evening.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 south from mile marker 135, Pleasant Valley, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, will be closed beginning at 7 p.m.

All lanes will not reopen until 6 a.m. Friday morning, officials say.

Crews will be removing overhead sign structures during the closure.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

