Isaac F. Thomas, Sr., 98, of Bridgeport passed away Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility surrounded by family. He was born on October 27, 1924, a son of the late Ole and Anna (Lottie) Thomas. Preceding him in death were his late wife JoAnne (George) Smith, and Helen Ferguson. Siblings: Anthony Thomas, Charles Thomas, Samuel Thomas, Louis Thomas, Thomas Thomas, Anna Halstead, Mary Davis, also his beloved children Vicky (Veronica) Aiello and Danny (Daniel) Thomas and grandson, Charles Dixon. He is survived by his loving children, Debbie Dixon and her husband Lindsey of Anmoore, David Thomas and his wife Brenda of Northview, Isaac Thomas II and his wife Melody of Bridgeport, Mary Teresa Wentz and her husband Donald of Bridgeport, Daughter in law, Debbie (Herrick) Thomas of Shinnston, 16 grandchildren, Jason Dixon, Jamie Dixon, Tina McWilliams, Sunshine Jakubecz, Joseph Aiello-Sergeant major, US Army, 3rd Infantry Division, Scott Thomas, Carrie Yocco, Eric Thomas, Chad Thomas, Natashia Priestley, Heather Rager, Tiffany Dingus, Officer Isaac Thomas III, Deputy Titus Thomas, Emily Wentz, Tyler Wentz and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He completed the eighth grade in school and went on to work hard on the railroad in Massillon, Ohio. Isaac was a veteran of the US Army, along with his 5 brothers. Serving in World War II as Private First Class, Battery C, 774th Field Artillery Battalion, received the Good Conduct medal, Purple Heart medal, American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, and the World War II Victory Ribbon. After returning from service, he worked at McNicol China in Stonewood. Following his work there, he worked for the city of Clarksburg. After retirement, he continued to help in his children’s business adventures: Dixon’s Deli, Rosebud Foodland, and Maple Valley Meat Market. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a diligent worker, avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman. Friends will be received at the Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday from 4-6 p.m., where the funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, with Pastor Terry C. St. John presiding. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

