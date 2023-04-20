Much needed rain enters WV this weekend
The rain will have a significant impact on our temperatures.
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dry and hot conditions persist through tomorrow, but by tomorrow night, we’ll start to see scattered rain showers returning, eventually leading to heavier rain Saturday morning/afternoon. This rain comes along a cold front-- once that cold front moves past us, our temperatures will take a big hit, staying below average all next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.