Much needed rain enters WV this weekend

The rain will have a significant impact on our temperatures.
next 5 days
next 5 days(WDTV)
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dry and hot conditions persist through tomorrow, but by tomorrow night, we’ll start to see scattered rain showers returning, eventually leading to heavier rain Saturday morning/afternoon. This rain comes along a cold front-- once that cold front moves past us, our temperatures will take a big hit, staying below average all next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. man pleads guilty to stealing $150K from volunteer fire dept.
Monongalia County Schools
Mon County Schools will end school year earlier than expected
Gov. Justice issues proclamation banning outdoor burning
DOCS: Driver in fatal Pocahontas Co. crash had meth in his system
Authorities ID man found in water treatment plant’s waste tank

Latest News

Expected highs for today, April 20, 2023.
Dry Thursday, then rain this weekend!
next 5 days
Dry weather persists before rain shower relief this weekend
Expected highs for today, April 19, 2023.
Warm, sunny weather until the weekend!
next 5 days
Persistent dry weather keeps fire danger risk high