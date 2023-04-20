Philip Barbour defeats RCB 17-10 in offensive softball showdown

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Colts hosted RCB for a Wednesday evening showdown that looked like it could have ended early.

PB put up a 7 run 2nd inning to take a 9-1 lead, but the game was far from over.

RCB then rallied for 9 runs, tying the matchup at 10-10 heading into the final innings.

From there, Philip Barbour would score 7 unanswered runs, taking the contest 17-10. Avery McDaniel, who came in as relief in the circle, shut down RCB’s explosive run by not allowing another earned run once she began pitching.

Philip Barbour is now 13-6 on the season. RCB drops to 8-13.

