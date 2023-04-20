Police determine missing K9 officer did not escape from yard

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A police investigation has revealed a police officer’s statements regarding the disappearance of his K9 police dog were inconsistent.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home within the city limits to help locate a Chapmanville Police Department K9 officer named Chase.

At that time, the Chapmanville officer entrusted with Chase’s care told South Charleston officers the dog escaped from the fenced yard.

Patrol units searched the area and the South Charleston Police Department used social media to ask the public to help in locating Chase.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 12, the Chapmanville Police Department requested an investigation into the possible theft of the dog.

After recovering and reviewing hours of surveillance video to find information that could help locate Chase, the South Charleston Police Department determined that Chase did not escape from his yard.

The department also determined that Chase had not stolen from his yard.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, the Chapmanville Police Department has been advised of the results of the investigation and that the entrusted police officer’s statements about the dog’s disappearance were inconsistent.

The South Charleston Police Department is asking members of the public to continue to search for Chase and to provide any information regarding the police K9 before his reported disappearance on April 11.

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released.

