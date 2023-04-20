Randolph County sheriff looking for wanted man after rollover crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Randolph County are searching for a wanted man after a rollover crash in Randolph County.

Deputies responded to the crash on April 9 near the traffic light past Armstrong Flooring on Route 250 in Beverly, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Daniel Horace Bush, fled on foot before deputies arrived on the scene, the release says.

Deputies say Bush is wanted in Randolph County for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended, and failure to maintain control.

He also has ties to Elkins in Barbour County and South Carolina, authorities say.

Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is asked to call the RCSO during business hours at 304-636-2111 or the Randolph County 911 Center at 304-636-2000.

