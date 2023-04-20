SHERIFF: Man arrested after throwing rock through front doors of jail

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been arrested in Randolph County after authorities say he threw rocks through the front doors of Tygart Valley Regional Jail on Wednesday.

Deputies went to TVRJ on Wednesday about a destruction of property complaint regarding a man who threw a rock through the front glass doors of the jail in broad daylight and left the scene on a bicycle, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness who knew the suspect, later identified as Richard Manuel, 50, reportedly saw him lay down his bicycle in front of the jail, heard a “bang,” and “turned around to see him throwing stuff at the doors,” deputies say.

Another witness reported seeing Manuel walking along Abbey Rd. and heard two loud bangs while waiting outside the jail, the release says.

Both witnesses mentioned to deputies Manuel had a “big tattoo across his forehead.”

Authorities say a large rock was laying outside of the two doors amongst the shattered glass. The outside pane on the left door was shattered, while both panes on the right door were destroyed, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Deputies say they later found Manuel walking with a bicycle near railroad tracks in Crystal Springs and took him into custody.

While Manuel was being arraigned at TVRJ, deputies found a note in his pocket that said “I’m going to the TVRJ, not be 4 one last good high” and “It’s my time 2 Ride 2 Die live by the gun, die by the gun” with his signature on it.

Manuel has been charged with destruction of property. He is being held at TVRJ on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.