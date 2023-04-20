Vigil held after young woman’s untimely death

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro community is mourning one of their own after 19-year-old Elizabeth O’Leary died after being pinned under a vehicle during the weekend.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people came to the Nitro High School football field to say goodbye.

“She would always tell people how beautiful they were day in and day out, but she would never understand how beautiful she was,” her friend Elizabeth Edmonds said. “She was so selfless and always put other people before herself.”

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Elizabeth was partially inside her car when it began rolling down a steep driveway, hitting a tree and pinning her last Sunday.

An engineering student at WVU, Elizabeth’s friend Alaina Mahairas said she always put others first.

“Elizabeth had friends in every place ... people from our school that I probably couldn’t tell you their names, Elizabeth was friends with them and she loved them hard, Mahairas said.

From teachers to family to friends, no one will forget the impact she’s made on all of their lives.

“I know she is still with us,” her friend Mia Connor said. “We will carry her memory, voice, her smile, her personality with us for the rest of our lives. She is still with us; she is within all of us and she forever will be.”

