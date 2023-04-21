Clarksburg City Council selects next City Manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In April 2022, former Clarksburg City Manager Harry Faulk announced he was taking a new job closer to home.

Since then, Clarksburg City Council has been searching for a new City Manager.

On Thursday council voted to offer the position to Tiffany Fell.

Mayor James Marino said they were looking for someone that had a strong educational background and experience with running a city.

Council felt that she met those qualifications.

“They’re all excited because we feel like we got that person, and she’s going to do some good things for our city,.” Marino said.

He explained that the search was not easy.

“When you have to work together and have seven different council members working on making an appointment such as this. You know you have very different opinions,” Marino added.

While the council went through three rounds of interviews and dozens of candidates, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy and Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice stepped in to temporarily fill the position during the search.

Marino said they did a great job in the interim, but council knew the city needed someone with experience to take on the job full time.

“It’s not their profession. It’s not what they do. The chief is a police chief and he knows that inside and out. Same way with the fire chief. They know that job. They don’t know the job of being a city manager,” He explained.

Marino said they anticipate Fell to start in mid-June to give her family time to move to Clarksburg from Florida.

