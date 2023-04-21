Delays expected during lane closure on Route 50

There will be a lane closures on US 50, eastbound and westbound, between the Joyce Street Exit and West Pike Street Exit.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Driver in Harrison County should expect delays on a busy roadway next week, officials said.

DOT officials said the closures from 7:00 a.m. Monday, April 24, through Thursday morning for repairs to concrete median barrier wall.

Officials say drivers should use WV 20 as an alternate route.

The work is going to be done 24 hours a day, but officials said weather or other circumtances could change the project schedule

