Hot, clear Friday gives way to rain tomorrow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, so today will be hot and dry. Then we’re tracking some rain that will push in tomorrow. Find out the timing, and what happens afterward, in the video above!

This Friday, a cold front will push through Ohio and stay west of West Virginia, pushing clouds into the Mountain State. So expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, just slightly cooler than yesterday. Humidity will also be low, which means an increased fire risk today, so outdoor burning is discouraged. Overall, today will be hot and clear. More clouds will push in overnight, but our region should stay dry during the overnight hours, and temperatures will only drop into the mid-50s. Then after 6 AM tomorrow morning, a line of widespread rain will push into our region and stick around for the morning. A few heavier showers may be embedded in the rain, which will lower visibility and cause slick spots on the roads. The rain then pushes east after 3 PM, before cloudy skies and more scattered showers push in behind the line of rain. The showers end tomorrow night. By the time the rain leaves, expect about 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rain across our region, with most of the rain during the morning hours. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, westerly winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures going from the 60s in the morning to the low-50s by the afternoon. Thereafter, a cool air mass will keep temperatures in the 50s on Sunday and Monday, but by Monday, leftover clouds will break up, leading to partly sunny skies. Then temperatures rise into the 60s later next, with rain chances returning after next Wednesday. In short, expect some rain tomorrow and cool temperatures next week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 86.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few rain showers during the overnight hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 59.

Saturday: Steady rain during the morning and afternoon hours, then cloudy skies and scattered, light showers in the evening. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 62.

Sunday: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 56.

