House Call: Hands-only CPR Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Brenda Conch, the Director of Education and Patient Care at UHC, talks about how to perform hands-only CPR.

1). When it comes to administering hands-only CPR for adults, what should I do first?

Hands only CPR has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes and it does not involve breathing into a person’s mouth. So, the clock is ticking and seconds count, call 911 if you see a teen or an adult suddenly collapsed. The telecommunication person on the other end of the line can assist you while getting the emergency help you need on the way.

2). After calling 911, how do I begin hands-only CPR?

You are now ready to begin hands-only CPR. To pinpoint the right area of the chest to administer hands-only CPR is easy, just put your hand under the patient’s arm pit. Now slide your hand up and over the chest to the center. Now, push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute. Song examples include “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce featuring Jay-Z, “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira, or “Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash. People feel more confident performing Hands-Only CPR and are more likely to remember the correct rate when trained to the beat of a familiar song.

3). What’s next?

Keep giving hands-only CPR until medical professionals arrive or until a person with formal CPR training can take over. You CAN make a difference, but you must be willing to help.

