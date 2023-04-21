Nursing home employee accused of stealing phones from residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A nursing home employee has been charged with stealing the cellphones of residents.

Cindy Ann Rhodes, 46, of Kingwood, faces felony charges of financial exploitation of the elderly.

Officers were called to Stonerise Healthcare in Kingwood on reports that the phones of three residents had been stolen.

Using a phone tracking app, investigators tracked the phones to Rhodes’ home.

Rhodes was working in the part of the building where the phones were stolen at the time of the theft, investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Investigators also said they believe Rhodes used one of the stolen phones to call a family member.

The phones are valued at $1,100.

Rhodes’ bond was set at $25,000.

