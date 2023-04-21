One flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

A late Thursday afternoon accident involving a motorcycle on Interstate 79 resulted in the driver of the bike being transported by medical flight from the scene, according to Bridgeport Deputy Fire Chief Greg Pigg.

The call came into the Harrison County 911 at 4:16 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with injury.

Pigg said it was a motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved.

Traffic was backed up as the section of the accident on I-79 was shut down in the Saltwell Straight area in Harrison County.

The accident occurred in I-79′s northbound lane.

With the Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police Department, Nutter Fort Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police on the scene, they made room for HealthNet to land to transport the patient. Pigg said the patient was taken to Ruby Memorial.

There was no word on the condition of the driver of the motorcyle.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating, said Pigg.

