Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They have been dating since 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhodes
Nursing home employee accused of stealing phones from residents
File
One flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck
I-79 lane closure in Marion Co. expected to create major delays
Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County
Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County
Richard Manuel and the destroyed doors at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.
SHERIFF: Man arrested after throwing rock through front doors of jail

Latest News

FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
FILE - Officers from the state-run Capitol Police and the city-run Jackson Police Department...
NAACP sues Mississippi over ‘separate and unequal policing’
An Amber Alert issued for two children from New Mexico has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 New Mexico children