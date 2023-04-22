West Virginians gather to protest clearcutting in the Monongahela National Forest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Some North Central West Virginians gathered on Friday at Courthouse Square in Morgantown to raise awareness of clearcutting projects across the country.

Chair of the West Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, Jim Kotcon, shared his thoughts on a specific project.

“What we are focusing on is a project in the Upper Cheat River area of Preston and Tucker counties. That was listed as one of the most egregious examples of clearcutting in the United States by the Climate Forest Coalition,” Kotcon said.

He added that President Biden issued an executive order to the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to protect mature trees on public land.

He explained that this clearcutting project would kill mature trees.

“They are important for helping to mitigate climate change. Mature trees store large amounts of carbon dioxide in the air. It’s natural carbon sequestration,” Kotcon said.

The Director of Friends of Blackwater in Tucker County, Judy Rodd, explained that for the Forest Service to do the planned project, they would have to use a helicopter to log the area.

“Helicopter logging is incredibly expensive, but that is the only way they can do it under their rules on various slopes. We don’t think they should do it at all,” Rodd said.

The groups were encouraging people to contact the president and urge him to enforce his executive order.

