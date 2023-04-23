3 people shot at Clarksburg bar

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were injured in an early morning shooting at a Clarksburg bar, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at Good Times Bar on Milford St.

Three people were shot, with two taken to UHC in Bridgeport and the third taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Investigators are still processing the scene.

Further details are expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

