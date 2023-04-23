Cold Start to the Week

Sub-freezing temperatures expected in some areas
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have seen our temperatures drop significantly over the last 48 hours to the point where there are frost advisories and freeze warnings being put into effect in our area as we head into the last week of April. After all of those 70 and 80-degree days, we saw this month, we will see below-average temperatures throughout the rest of the month. This trend has a chance to continue as we begin May as well. Despite that, we will remain dry, albeit with clouds over the next week. Michael Moranelli has more details on the temperatures and when we can expect rain next in the full forecast.

