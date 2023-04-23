Did The Mountaineers Find Their Quarterback Today?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Gold and Blue Spring Game, held earlier today, gave a birds-eye view of which quarterback should be the starter for the Mountaineers this fall.

The two leaders for the role, Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, have been hard to see this spring - most practices open to the media and the public have not shown much of them (which is typical for quarterback battles) - but it has meant that very few people had any clues to the starter next fall.

Today, Garrett Greene (Jr., 5′ 11″, 195 lbs) took the field with the starting offense throughout the day, accounting for 8-11 passing and 156 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Preston Fox in the first quarter.

Nicco Marchiol (rFr., 6′ 1″, 229 lbs) had plenty of chances as well, and finished with 6-12 passing, 58 yards, and was sacked three times.

The battle was about as clear as the statistics say - Greene showed plenty of juice on the ground, and Marchiol struggled to get the offense moving consistently down the field, especially on throws beyond the first down marker.

See our breakdown and highlights of their performances above!

