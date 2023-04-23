Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley. Several years ago, Tim, who also runs a towing service, purchased a two-acre plot of land. Last spring, he broke ground, building the 5,000-square-foot structure that measures to be 50 X 100 feet. Tim’s plan is for Arcades R Us to be opened by April 29th.

The arcade games will be coin-operated with coin machines on site. Games range from classic arcade games like Pac-Man to 4-player air hockey. Gamers will have the chance to try what Tim says is the “world’s largest pinball machine, " fittingly named Hercules.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a party room...and when the weather permits...there will also be obstacles and 20-foot inflatables outside.

Tim hopes the new arcade can bring enjoyment to all ages.

“We’re looking forward to all ages-- kids, teens, and adults, to get out of the house and come enjoy and play some games,” Tim said.

Hopefully, they’ll enjoy it, and it’ll be good for the community.”

In the future, Tim hopes to expand Arcades R Us by adding more fun games and activities for people to enjoy.

