HIGHLIGHTS: West Virginia Gold and Blue Spring Game

Mountaineers Take The Field - and Hint Who Their QB1 Will Be This Fall
Highlights from Gold and Blue Game
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineer Football Team came back to Milan Puskar Stadium today, as the team returned for their annual Gold and Blue Spring Game.

The game was different than normal - the game was styled as an “offense vs. defense” contest, with the Gold team playing as the offense and the Blue team playing as the defense. The defense was able to score points by getting stops (3-and-outs, interceptions, etc.), and the offense scored from the usual methods (touchdowns, field goals, 2-point conversions).

The Gold team ended up with the win on the day, 56 - 51 - they won powered by a great day from Garrett Greene, who hit 8-11 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown while catching a touchdown on a trick play as well.

See the highlights for the game here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhodes
Nursing home employee accused of stealing phones from residents
File
One flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck
I-79 lane closure in Marion Co. expected to create major delays
Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County
Head-on crash kills one in Randolph County
Richard Manuel and the destroyed doors at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.
SHERIFF: Man arrested after throwing rock through front doors of jail

Latest News

Avery McDaniel
Philip Barbour defeats RCB 17-10 in offensive softball showdown
Zach Rohrig
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Zach Rohrig - Bridgeport Baseball
Jaden Sturm
RCB’s Jaden Sturm signs with Waynesburg basketball
Aubrey Harrison Fairmont Senior Lacrosse
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Fairmont Senior’s Aubrey Harrison