BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sharon Rose Nicholson, 78, of Worthington, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Four States, April 10, 1945, a daughter of the late Roy and Faye Rutherford Vankirk.Surviving are her children: Linda Nicholson Barker, Worthington, John Nicholson, Worthington, Quint Nicholson and his wife Kelly, Bridgeport; two grandchildren: Tonya Valdivia and her husband Emilio, Worthington, Gage Nicholson, Morgantown; two great grandchildren, Astasia and Kianna Barker; her siblings: Francis Vankirk and his wife Harriet, Worthington, Linda Stalnaker, Morgantown, and a sister-in-law, Debra Vankirk, Fairmont; nieces and nephews: Carol Myers, Burt Tibbs, Peggy Keller, and Lee Vankirk; great niece and nephew, Peyton and Kendra Vankirk; and her two dogs, Chi Chi and Teensy.In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her former husband, Ronnie Nicholson, one brother, Ronnie Vankirk, and a granddaughter, Jessica Barker.Sharon was a retired coal miner with Consol Energy, Loveridge Mine. She was a member of the Teverbaugh Church and the United Mine Workers of America. Sharon was a born caregiver and helped anyone that she could. She loved working outdoors and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed attending family sporting events and never missed a chance to cheer on her children or grandchildren in their many sports throughout the years. She loved hummingbirds, lived life to take care of her family, and was a caring mother and grandmother.The family will receive friends at the Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St., Shinnston, from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 1pm, Tuesday, April 25 with Pastor Roy Weese officiating. Interment will be in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nicholson family.

