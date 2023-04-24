The Clarksburg Mission has a newly renovated kitchen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For his eagle scout project, 16-year-old Levi Bender wanted to make a difference in his community.

As the first part of his two-part project, bender raised money to have a bike repair station installed in Monongahela National Forrest.

Unfortunately, before Levi could complete any more of his Eagle Scout project he was killed in a car crash in August of 2022.

Levi’s mother and father, Jennifer and Ronald reflected on how devoted their son was to the scouts and everything that came with the title.

“Levi was an avid boy scout,” Ronald said. “[He] loved scouting, he loved hammock camping.”

The Bender family wanted to continue Levi’s efforts and make sure he would still earn his Eagle Scout status.

Family and friends raised money through fundraisers to renovate the Clarksburg Mission’s kitchen and over 100,000 dollars was raised to complete the renovations in honor of Levi. Jennifer and Ronald explained that it was bittersweet to complete the Eagle Scout project.

“It’s hard to process it’s really hard to process,” Jennifer said. “We’re very thankful for how everybody came behind us, but to be honest we wish it was just a floor renovation and Levi was here. You do the best with the situations you have and that’s what we have tried to do, the next right thing.”

On Saturday, the Benders were able to see their dreams turn into reality as they cut the ribbon for the Clarksburg Mission’s new “Levi’s Kitchen”.

Mission Director Lou Ortenzio knows that Levi’s Kitchen will be a huge help to those in need.

“[It was] a boost when we really needed it,” Lou said. Taking really the heart of our ministry, feeding and making community, making family, it really allows us to do that on a level we never imagined.”

Donations can still be made out to the Levi Bender project and the money raised goes toward food and new appliances.

