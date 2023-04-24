Cool temperatures to start the last week of April

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Monday will start the last week of April with cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Then later this week, slightly warmer temperatures and rain chances return. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system west of North-Central West Virginia will keep our region cool and dry today, even with a disturbance north of our region producing precipitation. So this afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but our region will be dry. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s to low-50s, well below average for late April. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, and winds will be light. This will cause temperatures to drop into the low-30s, and possibly lower in some areas, which could damage any plants and even outdoor plumbing. So the National Weather Service has our region under a Freeze Watch from tonight into tomorrow morning. Make sure to protect any outdoor plants you have from the cold and let outdoor pipes drip or otherwise cover them. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-50s to low-60s, so tomorrow afternoon will be warmer. Then for the rest of the week, temperatures will stay in the 60s, just below average for April. As for rain chances, there is disagreement with some of the models regarding timing, but it’s looking like that Thursday night into Friday, a low-pressure system from the southern states will lift moisture into our region, resulting in widespread showers. So you may want an umbrella. Another system will then push in from the west into West Virginia over the weekend, resulting in more rain showers. So expect a dreary, mild weekend. In short, the last week of April will start out cool and sunny, before rain chances return later this week.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 31.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 62.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 64.

