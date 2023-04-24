DHHR’s Bureau of Child Support Enforcement receives national recognition

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Child Support...
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) has been ranked 11th in the nation for overall performance by the National Child Support Enforcement Association.(Laura Bowen)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) has been ranked 11th in the nation for overall performance by the National Child Support Enforcement Association.

According to a statement from the DHHR, these rankings are based on five incentive measures used by the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement to determine each state’s yearly incentive payment. The previous reporting year, West Virginia ranked 26th out of the 54 U.S. states and territories.

“I am extremely pleased by the progress that has been made in the past year,” said Garrett Jacobs, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. “The Bureau has been focusing on improving collection rate for current support and payments on past due support. For many families, this support is a significant part of their budget to provide shelter, food, and amenities for their children.”

Statewide, BCSE serves 80,000 children and families. They establish paternity child support, enforce support, and in the 2022 federal fiscal year, they raised $171.6 million for W.Va.’s child support program.

For more information on BCSE resources, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bcse.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
WV woman charged with murder of man missing nearly a year
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
3 people shot at Clarksburg bar
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community

Latest News

Second person dies from Ritchie County crash that killed student
Scott's Run fundraiser.
Scott’s Run Settlement House holds fundraiser to continue feeding children in need
The owner of a local greenhouse is sharing tips on how to take care of plants as low...
Protecting plants from frost
One dead in Nicholas County house fire
One person dead in house fire
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 24, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | April 24, 2023