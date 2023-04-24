Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The handler of a K-9 officer reported missing on April 11 has been fired by the Chapmanville Police Department, Mayor Joel McNeely confirmed on Monday.

The South Charleston Police Department is handling the search for missing K-9 officer Chase.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home within the city limits to help locate a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 officer named Chase.

At that time, the Chapmanville officer entrusted with Chase’s care told South Charleston officers the dog escaped from the fenced yard.

Patrol units searched the area and the South Charleston Police Department used social media to ask the public to help in locating Chase.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 12, the Chapmanville Police Department requested an investigation into the possible theft of the dog.

After recovering and reviewing hours of surveillance video to find information that could help locate Chase, the South Charleston Police Department determined that Chase did not escape from his yard.

The department also determined that Chase had not stolen from his yard and that the entrusted police officer’s statements about the dog’s disappearance were inconsistent.

According to Mayor McNeely, the officer turned in all his police equipment on Friday afternoon.

The South Charleston Police Department says there are no new developments in the search for Chase.

