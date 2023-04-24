Harrison County Pony League’s “Mane” Event Opens 2023 Season

The 2-Month Season Began Sunday With an Opening Ceremony
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Pony League is back, as it opened today for the 2023 season!

Players, families, coaches, volunteer staff, and fans all gathered at Frank Loria Field in Nutter Fort to celebrate each player before games begin tomorrow. Each player had the opportunity to run the bases and be cheered by everyone in attendance.

Kids of all ages come to the Pony Leagues to play baseball/softball using a mixture of MLB and age-specific rules.

See the action from the event as the gates opened here!

