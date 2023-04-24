James “Jim” Franklin Keener Jr., 67, of Weston, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Weston on September 14, 1955, a son of the late James Franklin Keener Sr. and Joan Smith Keener. Jim shared 26 years with the love of his life, Lovie May Pumphrey, before their marriage on March 14, 2002. Together they shared an additional 19 years before her passing on September 5, 2021. Jim’s heart ached for Lovie after her passing, but they have now been reunited to share eternity. In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren: James Allen Smith Jr. and Dametrius Linn Sandy; two siblings: Catherine Jona Keener Pierson and Jonathan Michael Keener; and two nephews: Holly Pumphrey and Mikey Kelley. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are two daughters: Cindy Helmick and Teresa Kelley both of Weston; one step-son, Danny Clark and wife, Sue, of Salem; five grandchildren: Joshua Sandy and wife, Kortney, Brittany Helmick and companion, Spankey Smith, Frankie Kelley, James Kelley, and Elmer Kelley; ten great-grandchildren: Joshua II, Briston, Dathan, Emily, Gracie, Koltin, Gabrielle, Damian, Lacy, and Quentin; three sisters: Mary Keener, Judith Strader, and Jodi Keener; several nieces and nephews; beloved K-9 companion, Sassy; and beloved feline friend, Kayak. Jim formerly attended the First Church of God with his wife, Lovie, before her illness. He was previously employed with WV Glass Lovie Glass, Jane Lew Glass, and Colonial Glass. Jim was also a laborer in the construction industry where he worked at various places including Harry Hendricks (masonary), H&K Casting, and Asplundt Tree Service. He had the pleasure of laying the foundation for Charlie Garton when Garton Plaza was being built. Jim very much loved the outdoors whether he was fishing, hunting, or tending to his garden. He and Lovie would use the products of their garden to can the food for future use. Jim also enjoyed listening to swap shop and baking. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with final expenses. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Franklin Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

