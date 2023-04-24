Local McDonald’s helps teachers get supplies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mcdonald’s is giving back to local communities by helping local middle school teachers purchase supplemental supplies for hands on activities in their classrooms using the mac or make activities count grant.

“So, the mac grants program started about 30 years ago and over the past 30 years we have raised about 100 thousand dollars we reward teachers about 3500 dollars a year for in class activities and hands on projects,” Grace Ebert.

The grants are awarded all over the country but several teachers right here in NCWV have won.

“They’ve kind of been all over West Virginia one specific one last year was form Lincoln middle school Shannon Hines a history teacher she won, and she used the money for books and to buy activities to study about three different time periods,” Grace Ebert.

The grant amount starts at 500 dollars, but it can vary Chief of Staff Andrew Hendricks says giving back to local communities is a part of their long-standing commitment to education.

“Key focus for us is education in the community so we like to reinforce that by showing that ongoing support to teachers and others in crucial positions that help shape the future of our community,” Chief of Staff Andrew Hendricks.

You can apply for the grant HERE

Applications are due by August 4th and winners will be gifted money next school year august 2024.

