Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former Brooklyn Center Police Officer was released from prison on Monday, April 24, 2023. Potter was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2022 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. She shot Wright and said she confused her Taser with her handgun. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was set free around 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.” The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns.

Potter, a white officer for a suburban Minneapolis department, fatally shot Wright, 20, who was Black, during a traffic stop in April 2021. The shooting happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, and Wright’s death set off several days of protests.

