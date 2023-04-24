Morgantown area sees overdose spike, multiple deaths

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown area recently saw a spike in overdoses, some of which proved fatal.

At least five people overdosed Friday night, with two suspected deaths linked to to the surge, health officials said.

A spike alert had been issued in Columbus, Ohio, Friday morning after 18 overdoses were reported in the city.

Jill Poe, policy coordinator with West Virginia Prevention Solutions, says there are fears that bad bad has made its way into north central West Virginia.

WVPS is part of a network of agencies that track overdose trends.

Poe told 5 News law enforcement warned them fentanyl may have been mixed with more common street drugs.

“They had also on scene, at that point, tested what they had found on scene that was marijuana that may have been contaminated with fentanyl,” Poe said.

Poe says further tests need to be conducted to confirm if that’s true, as many field test can turn up false positive. But, she says, cross contamination is possible and not uncommon.

“Fentanyl can be in anything or around anything is what we’re seeing in our illegal drug scene these days,” she said. “So it is not uncommon to get on the internet to and find law enforcement stories and warnings etcetera. I’m not the actual scientist, I wait for them to do that, but anytime we get any type of information that can at least alert somebody to what was right there then we share that.”

Poe says sharing as much information as possibel can go a long way in preventing needless deaths. She says the way these overdose spikes are tracked is much like how people navigate traffic with GPS.

“You always slow down when you know there’s an accident or you need to change the lane you’re in because there’s a stoppage on 79 or 50 or wherever you’re traveling stop slow down and look what you’re doing share that information with someone who you know might be traveling in that direction,” she said.

