Oklahoma college issues alert of ‘active shooter situation’

A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on campus.(file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — A two-year college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter on campus.

Rose State College issued the alert at midday Monday. The school is in Midwest City, a suburb of Oklahoma City. It has about 13,000 students.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the alert.

The college said in a tweet that the shooter is in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
3 people shot at Clarksburg bar
Rhodes
Nursing home employee accused of stealing phones from residents
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community
Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say

Latest News

No-Knock Nightmare: Officer lies after botched raid
Officer lies after botched no-knock raid
FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
LIVE: White House to salute nation’s top teachers
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a...
Neighbors help family evacuate landslide home