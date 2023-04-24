Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting

Police have released the names of three people who were injured in an early morning bar shooting.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Good Times Bar on Milford St. in Clarksburg.

Clarksburg police say Gary Meeks, 49, of Stonewood was shot in the lwoer abdomen and is in critical condition at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Dontae Robinson, 34, of Clarksburg, and Steven Walker, 41, of Worthington, are both in stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

CPD said it’s believed the shooting happened after a verbal argument between the men.

No arrests have been announced and CPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lt. White at the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1625.

