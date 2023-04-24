Ray Elliott “Bug Dust” Chewning, 79, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life on Friday, April 21, 2023, at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Ray was born Monday, May 17, 1943, in Cassity, a son of the late Wilson Rhodes Chewning and Bessie Dove Rader Chewning. On May 30, 1964, he was married to the former Patricia Jewell Currence. They had celebrated fifty-eight years of marriage. Also left to cherish Ray’s memory are two sons, Warren Chewning and fiancé, Virginia Shannon of Mill Creek, and Dole Chewning and wife, Stephanie, of Mabie, two daughters, Bernicia Davis and husband, Billy, and Ashley Brown, all of Mill Creek, one brother, Dale Chewning, one son-in-law, Doug Wood, twelve grandchildren, Shelby, Heather, Richard, Timmy, Shawn, Tiffany, Faith, Gracie, Keighan, Hunter Bug, Mason, and Adelyn, eight great grandchildren, Colton, Kinsley, Cameron, Jace, Hazel, Atlee, Watson, and Jamie, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Ray in death besides his parents was one daughter, Christine Elaine Chewning Wood, and five siblings, Josephine, James, Delano, Velma, and Pansy. Ray attended the schools of Randolph County and had worked as a coal miner for Phoenix Coal Company. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Members of IOOF Elkins Lodge # 116 will conduct an honorary service. Rev Randy Long and Pastor Billy Young will officiate and interment will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery.

