Statewide burn ban comes to an end

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning has expired.

This comes after the state received sufficient rainfall over the past several days.

Standard spring burning season laws and regulations are in effect.

Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.

Additionally, fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.

Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.