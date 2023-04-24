Statewide burn ban comes to an end

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning has expired.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning...
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning has expired.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning has expired.

This comes after the state received sufficient rainfall over the past several days.

Standard spring burning season laws and regulations are in effect.

Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.

Additionally, fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.

Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
3 people shot at Clarksburg bar
Rhodes
Nursing home employee accused of stealing phones from residents
Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say

Latest News

Morgantown area sees deadly overdose spike
Morgantown area sees overdose spike, multiple deaths
WDTV
Local McDonald’s helps teachers get supplies
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters...
WVDNR stocks 86 waters