Sub-freezing temperatures prompt Freeze Warning Tuesday morning

Temperatures stay below average this week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A big change in temperatures from last week to this week! A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight due to temperatures falling below freezing. We’ll stay below average through this week, and rain showers return for the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
3 people shot at Clarksburg bar
Rhodes
Nursing home employee accused of stealing phones from residents
Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say

Latest News

Expected highs for today, April 24, 2023.
Cool temperatures to start the last week of April
Sub-freezing temperatures expected
Cold Start to the Week
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 8 AM, April 22, 2023.
Hot, clear Friday gives way to rain tomorrow!
next 5 days
Much needed rain enters WV this weekend