Sub-freezing temperatures prompt Freeze Warning Tuesday morning
Temperatures stay below average this week.
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A big change in temperatures from last week to this week! A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight due to temperatures falling below freezing. We’ll stay below average through this week, and rain showers return for the weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.