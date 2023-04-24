Valinda Dawn Short Harris

Valinda Dawn Short Harris, 65, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on November 29, 1957, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Pauline Dawn Fernandez Short. She is survived by her husband, Tim Harris, to whom she would have been married 47 years in June. Also surviving are two daughters, Justina Tate and her husband Frank of Clarksburg and Jennifer Queen of Clarksburg; four grandchildren, Dane Tate, Anthony Queen, Trey Queen and Sydney Queen; one brother, Charles Russell Short II and his fiancé Cindy Tetrick of Bridgeport; one brother-in-law, Stephen Harris and his wife Laura of Harper’s Ferry; Jason Jenkins of Good Hope, who was a special part of the family; and her dog Max and two cats. She was also preceded in death by two nephews, Charles Russell “Chad” Short III and Ryan Harris; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lawrence E. Harris and Delphina V. Davis Harris. Valinda was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was a beautician and owner of Valinda’s Beauty Boutique.  She was an animal lover, loved taking annual family vacations to the beach and was Christian by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Jay Linaburg officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Valinda will be cremated following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

