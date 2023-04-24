WVa sheriff resigns over weapons allegations at school event

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff accused of bringing guns to a middle and high school career-day event and allowing one student to aim a firearm resigned Friday.

Sheriff Warren Basnett did not give a reason for stepping away from the position in his resignation letter, according to several news outlets.

Calhoun County Clerk Jean Simers said she received the resignation letter from Basnett and referred further questions to Prosecutor Nigel Jeffries. Jeffries did not immediately return a telephone message.

The sheriff’s office brought the guns to the March 31 event at Calhoun County Middle/High School and put them on a display table, according to news outlets. Jeffries said one student aimed and pretended to shoot one of the guns under Basnett’s supervision.

Jeffries said he discussed issues involving Basnett on Tuesday with the Calhoun County Commission, including the career day event. Basnett did not attend the meeting.

They also discussed times when there weren’t certified deputies in the sheriff’s office, improperly documented court orders, alleged civil service rule violations and the posting of a newspaper advertisement about a silent auction offering used police cruisers.

