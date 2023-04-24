WVDNR stocks 86 waters

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of April 18–22:

Anthony Creek

Back Fork of Elk River

Beech Fork Tailwaters

Big Clear Creek

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes

Camp Creek

Castleman Run Lake

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Conaway Run Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Desert Fork

Dry Fork (Tucker)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East Lynn Tailwaters

East River

Elk River

Elk River (Catch and Release)

Evitts Run

French Creek Pond

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Downstream from Greenbrier River Section Below Durbin) (Rail Stocking)

upstream of Greenbrier River (Cass Section)

Hills Creek

Horseshoe Run

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork Holly River

Left Fork Holly River

Lick Creek Pond

Little Clear Creek

Little Kanawha Headwaters

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)

Meadow Creek of New River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Lake

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paint Creek

Panther Creek

Pinch Creek

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Right Fork Little Kanawha

Rock Cliff Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Catch and Release)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Branch Potomac River (Bridge in Petersburg to Brighton Park)

Spruce Knob Lake

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Sugar Creek

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Watoga Lake

Wayne Dam

West Fork Greenbrier River

West Fork Twelvepole

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399. They are also posted online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

For a complete list of stocking locations and frequency of stockings, anglers should consult pages 14 and 15 of the 2023 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations.

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.

To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.

