WVDNR stocks 86 waters

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of April 18–22:
- Anthony Creek
- Back Fork of Elk River
- Beech Fork Tailwaters
- Big Clear Creek
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Camp Creek
- Castleman Run Lake
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Conaway Run Lake
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Desert Fork
- Dry Fork (Tucker)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East Lynn Tailwaters
- East River
- Elk River
- Elk River (Catch and Release)
- Evitts Run
- French Creek Pond
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Downstream from Greenbrier River Section Below Durbin) (Rail Stocking)
- upstream of Greenbrier River (Cass Section)
- Hills Creek
- Horseshoe Run
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork Holly River
- Left Fork Holly River
- Lick Creek Pond
- Little Clear Creek
- Little Kanawha Headwaters
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
- Meadow Creek of New River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paint Creek
- Panther Creek
- Pinch Creek
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Right Fork Little Kanawha
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Catch and Release)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Branch Potomac River (Bridge in Petersburg to Brighton Park)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
- Sugar Creek
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Watoga Lake
- Wayne Dam
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- West Fork Twelvepole
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399. They are also posted online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
For a complete list of stocking locations and frequency of stockings, anglers should consult pages 14 and 15 of the 2023 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations.
All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.
To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.
