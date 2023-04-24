WVU permanently adopts test-optional admissions policy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is permenantly moving to a test-optional admissions policy, the university announced Monday, becoming the first public higher education institution in the state to do so.

The WVU test-optional admissions policy was initially adopted temporarily ahead of the fall 2020 semester at a time when restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were keeping many college-bound high school students from taking either the ACT or SAT.

Since then, WVU says it has been extended three times to address ongoing pandemic effects and reduce the overall stress of the college application process for students. The last of the extensions runs through spring 2024. After that, the permanent policy will take effect.

WVU will continue to offer scholarships for test-optional applicants and those providing test scores. The ACT or SAT remain requirements for the PROMISE Scholarship.

Certain programs also have specific testing requirements and test scores could be necessary for course placement.

Regardless of their test reporting status, all applicants are automatically evaluated for the Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success, designed to support students who are undecided in their majors, entering pre-professional disciplines or are unable to meet selective program requirements at the time of their admissions.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.