1 flown to the hospital, another injured after Upshur County crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Upshur County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the two-car crash at the intersection of Rt. 33 and Keisling Mill Rd. in Buckhannon around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Upshur County 911 Center.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital, and another person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Their conditions are unknown as of this article’s publication.

The roadway has since reopened, officials said.

The UCSO is investigating the crash.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
WV woman charged with murder of man missing nearly a year
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Morgantown area sees deadly overdose spike
Morgantown area sees overdose spike, multiple deaths
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 25, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | April 25, 2023
Edna Budd turns 105
Kingwood woman celebrates 105th birthday
Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head
Edna Budd turns 105