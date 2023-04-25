1 flown to the hospital, another injured after Upshur County crash

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Upshur County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the two-car crash at the intersection of Rt. 33 and Keisling Mill Rd. in Buckhannon around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Upshur County 911 Center.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital, and another person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Their conditions are unknown as of this article’s publication.

The roadway has since reopened, officials said.

The UCSO is investigating the crash.

Further information has not been released.

