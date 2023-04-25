Authorities ask for help identifying woman in shoplifting incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman.

In a Facebook post, the CPD says the woman pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Swiger by email or leave a message on the detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

Below is the department’s Facebook post:

