Authorities ask for help identifying woman in shoplifting incident
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman.
In a Facebook post, the CPD says the woman pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Swiger by email or leave a message on the detective tip line at 304-624-1625.
Below is the department’s Facebook post:
