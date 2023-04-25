Authorities ask for help identifying woman in shoplifting incident

Clarksburg shoplifting
Clarksburg shoplifting(Facebook: Clarksburg Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman.

In a Facebook post, the CPD says the woman pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Swiger by email or leave a message on the detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

Below is the department’s Facebook post:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg bar shooting
Police ID victims in Clarksburg bar shooting
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
WV woman charged with murder of man missing nearly a year
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Morgantown area sees deadly overdose spike
Morgantown area sees overdose spike, multiple deaths
What started out as a hobby, has turned into an LLC for Tim Markley
Grafton is welcoming a new arcade to the community

Latest News

Clock ticking for plan to keep West Virginia coal plant open
Second person dies from Ritchie County crash that killed student
I-79 widening project closes on-ramp this week
Jonathon Cochran
Man crashes car after Harrison County police pursuit, troopers say