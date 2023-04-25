Fire closes Nutter Fort business until further notice

By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Normally, Donna’s Unique Gifts and Collectibles would be open for business, selling their signature wind chimes and lamps.

However, a Sunday morning fire has closed the Nutter Fort location.

“It’s not something you expect,” said the owner, James Vanscoy.

Vanscoy says it’s unknown still how the fire started, but he’s told it started in an unoccupied part of the building.

The fire caused significant damage to the business, forcing Vanscoy to close it until further notice.

Opened in October of 2021, the store was a tribute to Vanscoy’s mother, Donna, who passed away that May, just months shy of the business’s opening.

Although the fire leaves one location inoperable, James is optimistic that Donna’s will continue to be a popular spot to shop.

“You figure out what you gotta do, and you move on,” Vascoy said regarding the fire. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

James and his family do have some good news, however.

Donna’s Unique Gifts and Collectibles is opening a new store in Fairmont within the Middletown Commons.

The new location will be in business by early summer.

