First at 4 Forum: Jason Nguyen

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Nguyen with the Monongalia County Health Department joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about lead testing in our area, the focus on lead screen and filtering, and other things the Monongalia County Health Department and WIC provide.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

