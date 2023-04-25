Harrison County woman charged with hitting child, 11, in the head

HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman has been charged after authorities say she hit an 11-year-old child in the head.

Deputies say they went to a home on Third Street in Hepzibah on Monday and spoke with a woman who said she heard an 11-year-old child “yelling for help,” according to a criminal complaint.

The woman reportedly told deputies when she went to see what the problem was, she saw 28-year-old Heidi Dodd, of Hepzibah, “on top of him, hitting him in the back of the head.” She then said she “pulled” Dodd off the child, and Dodd fled the area, according to deputies.

Court documents say deputies later found Dodd and said she appeared to be under the influence when she was taken into custody.

Deputies say they spoke with the 11-year-old child who said Dodd “did hit him in the head.” However, the child did not need any medical attention.

Dodd has been charged with domestic battery. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.

